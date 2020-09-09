Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play T20 cricket for Punjab. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Yuvraj decided on the same after pondering over it once Mr Puneet Bali, the secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association approached him. Earlier, Yuvi retired from all formats of the game in June 2019. Here are further details.

Over the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yuvraj spent a fair bit of time working with the young Punjab quartet of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Yuvi helped these players to pick up various things in their games. He was also surprised to see himself batting well in the nets.

Yuvraj revealed that Bali had asked him to make a comeback. "I also trained for those two months, and then I started to bat in the off-season camp. I made runs in some of the practice matches. Puneet Bali, the secretary of the PCA, approached me after one of the sessions and asked me if I would reconsider coming out of retirement," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj told Cricbuzz that he wasn't sure in the beginning as he was done with domestic cricket. He said he couldn't ignore the request. "But I also couldn't ignore Mr Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end."

When asked what motivated him to decide on making a return, Yuvi said that he wants to win trophies for Punjab alongside veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh. "The motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven't done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call," Yuvraj said.

The southpaw claimed that the youngsters he worked have plenty of potential. He also wants to contribute towards Punjab cricket. "Obviously, Shubman is already playing for India, and I feel there's plenty of potential in the other three boys. If I can contribute in any way to their development and to the development of Punjab cricket, then that will be wonderful," added Yuvi.

