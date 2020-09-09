Australian legend Shane Warne has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding T20 cricket. He believes the bowlers should be allowed to bowl five overs in an innings, instead of four. Warne initially shared the idea while commentating in the second T20I between England and Australia. This time, he has urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to implement this in the impending IPL season.

Suggestion We could try implementing it in IPL: Warne

The former Australian leg-spinner took to Twitter and penned down his suggestion. He also tagged Ganguly and the International Cricket Council in the tweet. "Getting a lot of great replies to my suggestion, a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket! Let's make it happen ASAP @ICC! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept 19 @SGanguly99," wrote Warne.

Twitter Post Here is what Warne wrote on Twitter

Getting a lot of great reply’s to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket ! Let’s make it happen ASAP @ICC ! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept 19 @SGanguly99 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 8, 2020

Reviews His suggestion created a buzz on Twitter

While plenty of fans welcomed Warne's suggestion, quite a few of them questioned it. "Love the idea. 6 batsmen, keeper, 4 bowlers. It would improve quality," a user commented on Warne's post. "Surely that means teams can throw in one more batter, and discourages all-rounders? 4 bowlers in a side would mean they'd need to be specialists really," another user wrote.

Warne came up with the idea while commentating

Initially, Warne pointed this out during the second T20I between England and Australia, which the hosts won by six wickets. Notably, he was impressed with the way Jofra Archer and Mark Wood bowled throughout the match. This made him question whether the bowlers should be given an extra over in the shortest format. "What about four bowlers bowl five overs?" Warne said while commentating.

Information Presently, the bowlers can bowl four overs in T20 cricket

As per the current rules, a bowler is given a quota of four overs in an innings. Warne's suggestion to add an extra over might level up the competition as the bowlers who leak runs could be brought back with more overs at the death.

Contest It promotes fair contest between bat and ball: Warne