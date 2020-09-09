After announcing the start date of Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is now planning to launch a new T10 tournament in December. According to a report in Daily News, Sri Lanka Cricket executive committee has already given a go ahead to the event. It is understood that eight teams comprising six foreign players each will compete in the tournament across two venues.

Quote The executive committee unanimously reached the conclusion

"At a meeting held at the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headquarters yesterday, the executive committee unanimously approved to conduct the inaugural T-10 cricket tournament in December this year," the report read.

Committee Why did the committee choose this time frame?

As per the committee, the Sri Lankan players will be able to participate freely in the T10 tournament as there is no international tour lined up at the moment. Furthermore, it will present them an opportunity to prepare for the international season. "SLC chose this time frame to give these players an opportunity to get into action, which will be conducive," the report added.

Details More details on the T10 tournament

As many as eight teams including six foreign players are set to take part in the tournament. However, the venues are yet to be decided by the committed. "SLC has decided to have six overseas players in squad, and the tournament will be conducted on par with International T-20 standards. This is going to be the second event after the LPL," it stated.

LPL Lanka Premier League to begin on November 14

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League will precede the T10 tournament. As per the incumbent schedule, it will run from November 14 to December 6. Sri Lanka's flagship T20 tournament, which was originally scheduled from August 28-September 20, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to be inaugurated in 2018, however, insufficient interest led to its cancelation.

Tournament A look at the key details of LPL