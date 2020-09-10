Kings XI Punjab will be keen to better their performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. They finished sixth in IPL 2019 after claiming 12 points from 14 matches. Under KL Rahul's captaincy, one can expect a fresh approach from the side. KXIP did reasonably well in the IPL 2020 auction. Here are the records they can script this season.

KL Rahul Rahul can surpass the 1,500-run mark for KXIP

KL Rahul was the top scorer for KXIP across the last two seasons. He has amassed 1,252 runs at 54.43 since joining the team in 2018. Rahul needs 248 runs more to register the mark of 1,500. He could become only the third batsman to amass this milestone after Shaun Marsh (2,477) and David Miller (1,850).

Runs These batsmen can achieve personal milestones as well

KXIP had bought Australia's Glenn Maxwell for Rs. 10.75 crore in the auction. Maxwell, who has amassed 1,186 runs for the franchise, needs 314 more to register the mark of 1,500. Mandeep Singh (928) and Chris Gayle (858) needs 72 and 142 runs respectively to amass 1,000 runs for the side. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal is 48 shy of amassing 1,000 runs.

Records Other records that can be scripted

Wicket-keeper KL Rahul (15) needs nine more to get past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 23 dismissals. Veteran opener Chris Gayle (75 fours) needs 25 more to register the mark of 100. He can become only the seventh KXIP batsman to achieve this mark. Gayle can be joined by Maxwell (94), who needs six fours to register a tally of 100.

Information KXIP out to avoid an unwanted record