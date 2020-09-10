England and Australia are set to battle it out in a three-match ODI series, with the first encounter to be played on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The hosts pocketed the recently concluded T20I series by a 2-1 margin and will want to make their presence felt in the ODI series. Here we present the complete match preview.

Australia Australia out to better their show in the 50-over format

Aaron Finch-led Australia will be playing their first ODI game after March 2020. They had beaten New Zealand at the SCG six months ago, but before that they had lost an ODI series each to India and South Africa. The Australian cricket team had lost to India 2-1, before being whitewashed by South Africa (3-0). The Aussies will need to get a balanced XI.

England England hope to take a 1-0 lead in the series

England had beaten Ireland 2-1 in the ODI series in July-August and will be hoping to get the job done in the first ODI. They are bolstered by the return of Jason Roy, who missed the T20Is against Pakistan and Australia due to a side strain. Under Eoin Morgan, the world champions are quite a force and could present several issues for Australia.

Details Pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

The pitch will assist batsmen and one can expect runs on the board. There will be something for the pace bowlers, who will need to be intelligent and try to get as much assistance as possible. As per reports, there is minimal chance of rain. We can expect a full game. Match prediction: England are the favorites to beat Australia.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and key players