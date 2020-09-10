Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is set to race for the renamed Aston Martin team next year. The team is currently known as Racing Point as Vettel will replace Sergio Perez and drive alongside Lance Stroll. Earlier, the Ferrari driver wasn't offered a new contract. His current spell will end this season. Here are further details.

Racing Point stated that Vettel's deal, which is for '2021 and beyond', is a clear statement of the team's ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names F1. "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news," said Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer. "Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future."

Vettel said that he is proud to become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. "I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future," he said. "I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results," he added.

Vettel is also looking forward to work with owner Lawrence Stroll. He said that they can build something very special together. "I believe we can build something very special together. I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege."

Vettel had been in discussions with billionaire Stroll's team for several months, following Ferrari's decision to move on. McLaren's Carlos Sainz will take Vettel's place at Ferrari. Meanwhile, the decision by Sergio Perez to quit Racing Point opened up a place for Vettel. Perez had signed a three-year deal with the team last year. He is set to and a seven-year association.

Vettel had joined Ferrari in 2015 and hoped of winning the title with them. However, he was highly inconsistent during his spell here. 2019 was a disaster for Vettel, who finished fifth in the standings and sealed nine podiums. 2017 and 2018 saw Vettel finish second behind Hamilton. In 2015 and 2016, he finished third and fourth respectively. He secured 14 Grand Prix victories.

It had been reported that Ferrari offered Vettel a vastly reduced salary and a shorter contract than he desired. In 2017 and 2018, Ferrari had a faster car but mistakes cost the side. That's where the trust broke down. With Charles Leclerc coming in last year and outwitting Vettel across departments, the latter lost his credibility as the number one. Vettel fell from grace.

