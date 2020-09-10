Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will be aiming to replicate his form over the years for the club in the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Argentine forward had endured an injury-hit campaign in the 2019-20 season and managed just 32 appearances in all competitions. However, he scored 23 goals. Aguero could script several records in 2020-21. Here we present the same.

Do you know? Aguero can register 15-plus goals for 14th successive season

Aguero will be aiming to score 15-plus goals for a 14th successive season. The former Atletico Madrid forward has scored consistently since the 2007-08 season. He could be in line to score 15-plus goals across competitions for City for the 10th season in a row.

Record Champions League: Aguero can surpass Del Piero and Drogba

The senior striker has netted 39 career Champions League goals so far in his career. Notably, 34 of them have come for City. Aguero can surpass Alessandro Del Piero (42) and Didier Drogba (44) in terms of Champions League goals. If Aguero can score 11 goals, he will become only the eighth player to amass 50-plus UCL goals.

Information Aguero can race to 275 career goals for Man City

Aguero has amassed 254 goals for City in all competitions since joining the side in 2011. He is 21 short of becoming the first City player to register 275 goals. He is also aiming to net 20-plus goals for the eighth successive season for City.

Premier League Aguero can smash these Premier League records

Aguero has amassed 180 career Premier League goals so far. He is fourth on the list of most goals by a player in the competition. Aguero needs another eight more to go past former EPL legend Andy Cole (187). The Argentine requires 20 goals to hit the mark of 200 and become only the third player to do so.

FA & EFL Cup Aguero can script these records in cup competitions

Aguero has scored 20 FA Cup goals so far in his career. He can surpass Wayne Rooney's tally of 23 FA Cup goals. He also needs eight goals to get past Frank Lampard (27) and become the second-highest scorer in FA Cup history. Aguero is tied with Edin Dzeko in terms of most EFL Cup goals for City (11) and can steer clear.

Information Aguero in line to register 50 Premier League assists