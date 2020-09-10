Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 04:09 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will be aiming to replicate his form over the years for the club in the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Argentine forward had endured an injury-hit campaign in the 2019-20 season and managed just 32 appearances in all competitions.
However, he scored 23 goals.
Aguero could script several records in 2020-21. Here we present the same.
Aguero will be aiming to score 15-plus goals for a 14th successive season. The former Atletico Madrid forward has scored consistently since the 2007-08 season. He could be in line to score 15-plus goals across competitions for City for the 10th season in a row.
The senior striker has netted 39 career Champions League goals so far in his career.
Notably, 34 of them have come for City.
Aguero can surpass Alessandro Del Piero (42) and Didier Drogba (44) in terms of Champions League goals.
If Aguero can score 11 goals, he will become only the eighth player to amass 50-plus UCL goals.
Aguero has amassed 254 goals for City in all competitions since joining the side in 2011. He is 21 short of becoming the first City player to register 275 goals. He is also aiming to net 20-plus goals for the eighth successive season for City.
Aguero has amassed 180 career Premier League goals so far.
He is fourth on the list of most goals by a player in the competition.
Aguero needs another eight more to go past former EPL legend Andy Cole (187).
The Argentine requires 20 goals to hit the mark of 200 and become only the third player to do so.
Aguero has scored 20 FA Cup goals so far in his career.
He can surpass Wayne Rooney's tally of 23 FA Cup goals. He also needs eight goals to get past Frank Lampard (27) and become the second-highest scorer in FA Cup history.
Aguero is tied with Edin Dzeko in terms of most EFL Cup goals for City (11) and can steer clear.
The four-time Premier League champion has recorded 46 assists. He is just four shy of 50 Premier League assists. He can surpass the likes of Nicolas Anelka (48), Les Ferdinand and Paolo Di Canio (49 each) in terms of EPL assists.
