In the shortest format of cricket, good captaincy is usually the difference between the winning and losing teams. From bowling changes, field placement to selecting a balanced XI, a captain plays a crucial role in T20s. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have witnessed some brilliant skippers over the years. In the same context, we rate all the eight captains of IPL 2020.

Dhoni MS Dhoni- Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni has captained the side in 160 IPL games. He has notched 99 wins and is one away from reaching the milestone of 100. Dhoni will be the first skipper to do so. The three-time IPL champion possesses the ability to get players adapt to his style. His field placements, tactics and vision stand out. Rating: 9.5/10.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma- Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has helped Mumbai Indians win record four IPL honors. Rohit has shown his prowess over the years and has notched 60 wins as skipper. With a settled side on offer, Rohit knows how MI can show their authority. He allows players to express themselves. Rohit is a sound planner and that helps him make informed decisions on the field. Rating: 9/10.

Karthik Dinesh Karthik- Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik impressed with his leadership skills in his debut season for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. However, KKR fell flat in 2019 and Karthik's captaincy wasn't up to the mark. KKR will need him to better his decision-making. With Eoin Morgan in the team, DK will get help. DK's strength lies in his approachability. He needs the confidence factor going. Rating: 7.5/10.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli hasn't lived up to expectations as a skipper, despite being the best batsman. RCB have always looked to be relying on him and the collective performances haven't come. Kohli need to make his players more accountable, responsible and better. He has a balanced side this time and being an intense personality, Kohli will expect the same from others. Rating: 6.5/10.

David Warner David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner helped SRH win the IPL title in 2016. He also led them to the playoffs in 2017. Warner played under Kane Williamson's leadership last season and is back as captain. The southpaw is an able leader and will need to address a few shortcomings SRH faced last season. Warner will lead from the front and his batting prowess stands out. Rating: 7.5/10.

Steve Smith Steve Smith - Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith has an impressive win percentage of 65.5 as captain in the IPL. He has lost just nine times in 29 matches. Smith has had multiple captaincy stints with three different franchises. The former Australia skipper has a tough ask in grooming the inexperienced Indian players. Smith needs to score runs aplenty and get his best resources charged up. Rating: 6.5/10.

KL Rahul KL Rahul - Kings XI Punjab

All eyes will be on KL Rahul when he sets out to lead KXIP in IPL 2020. He has been the side's top scorer over the last two seasons. Rahul will get plenty of inputs from coach Anil Kumble and that will guide him. One expects KXIP to plan well and Rahul will get assistance from an interesting squad on offer. Rating: N/A.

Iyer Shreyas Iyer - Delhi Capitals