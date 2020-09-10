The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start on September 12, with champions Liverpool opening their campaign against newly promoted Leeds United. The Reds broke Manchester City's dominance by sealing a maiden Premier League title in 2019-20. Liverpool go into the new season as the favorites, however, Man City are also in the reckoning. Here are the title contenders.

Liverpool are the ideal candidates to seal the trophy

Liverpool finished with 99 points in the 2019-20 season and enjoyed an 18-point cushion over second-placed City. The 2018-19 season saw Liverpool finish second and a point below City. Going by their show across the two seasons, Liverpool will go into 2020-21 as the ideal candidates. Under Jurgen Klopp, the side is well settled and has the desired depth to hurt sides.

City Manchester City out to stop the Reds

If one club that can certainly stop Liverpool from marching on, it has got to be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side was ruthless in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. They failed to get the art of consistency last term and the defensive unit let them down. Nathan Ake has been added the back, whereas, Ferran Torres replaces Leroy Sane. City have the resources to impress.

Chelsea Chelsea are the dark horses

Chelsea have spent heavily this summer and the players that have come in are solid. Thiago Silva can be a leader at the back. In Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the side can threaten oppositions. Chelsea are solid in attack and need their mid-field to chip in. Defensively, one expects them to do better this season. Chelsea are the dark horses.

Man United What about Manchester United?