A staggering display by Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo helped Trinbago Knight Riders clinch their fourth title of the Caribbean Premier League. The Kieron Pollard-led side finished the tournament without a single defeat, having trounced St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final. Notably, the Knight Riders have won all the four CPL finals they have featured in, so far (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020).

Match How did the final pan out?

Although St Lucia Zouks lost Rakheem Cornwall initially, the top-order provided stability. However, they lost the momentum after Roston Chase departed and were eventually bowled out on 154. Notably, the last six batsmen were unable to reach double figures. In reply, the Knight Riders were off to a slow start, however, the heroics of Lendl Simmons (84*) and Darren Bravo (58*) brought them home.

Streak Trinbago Knight Riders maintained a perfect record this season

With yet another win, Trinbago Knight Riders have become the first ever CPL franchise to win 12 consecutive matches in a single season. Notably, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. The record was previously held by Guyana Amazon Warriors (11 wins in 2019). Also, the franchise have won each of their last nine matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium that hosted the final.

Data Highest run-chase of a CPL final

With a crucial win, Knight Riders have also recorded the highest run-chase in a Caribbean Premier League final. Interestingly, they eclipsed their own record of chasing 148 against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 edition. They had won the final by eight wickets back then.

Lendl Simmons Simmons becomes the leading run-scorer of CPL

The Knight Riders opener Lendl Simmons became the all-time leading run-scorer of the Caribbean Premier League. He displaced Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who has 2,354 runs to his name in the tournament. Meanwhile, Simmons now leads the runs tally with 2,432 runs at 33.77. The 35-year-old also raced to his 19th fifty (84* off 49) during the chase, most by a player in the tournament.

Kieron Pollard Pollard claims his third four-wicket haul in CPL