Day 11 of the 2020 US Open saw two high-voltage women's semi-finals in prime time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the opener, world number one Naomi Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady to reach the final for the second time in three tries. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka ended Serena Williams' quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title. We present the key moments.

Naomi Osaka Osaka reaches a second final in three years

Both Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady battled out a nail-biting contest in the semi-finals, trading searing serves and powerful strokes. However, the former was able to gain the edge in the final set and eventually won the three-setter 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. Osaka, who won the 2018 US Open, earned a spot in New York's summit clash for the second time in three years.

Victoria Azarenka Victoria Azarenka overpowers Serena Williams despite losing the first set

On Thursday, Victoria Azarenka put an end to Serena Williams' quest for a record 24th Grand Slam title. Notably, she secured her fifth win over Williams in 23 overall matches, having won the semi-final 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. In the previous ten encounters, she had never beaten Williams at a major. Also, Azarenka now has a 10-match winning streak since the resumption of tour play.

Doubles Mate Pavic, Bruno Soares capture doubles title

Unseeded duo Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares defeated number eight seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic (7-5, 6-3) to capture the 2020 US Open men's doubles title. While this is the second US Open title in men's doubles for Soares, Pavic clinched his first. The pair staged a staggering display and did not face a single break point throughout the match.

Wheelchair The Wheelchair Competition gets underway