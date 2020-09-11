Rajasthan Royals need to find a way to enhance their reputation in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19 in the UAE. RR had a disappointing seventh-placed finish last season after claiming just 11 points. The side has a decent blend of youth and experience this term. In this article, we look at the records RR can script.

Samson Samson can join an exclusive club

The charismatic Sanju Samson has an important role this season. The versatile Samson can make a difference for RR. He has amassed 1,532 runs at 27.85 for RR in the IPL. Samson needs 468 runs to be only the third RR player to register 2,000-plus runs after Ajinkya Rahane (2,875) and Shane Watson (2,372). He needs one ton to equal these two (2 each).

Buttler Jos Buttler can register these feats

England's star batsman Jos Buttler will be crucial for the side upfront. Buttler, who can take the game away in a flash, has amassed 859 runs for RR in 21 matches. He is 141 shy of registering 1,000 runs. Buttler (90) needs 10 more fours to register a tally of 100. He can become only the fifth RR batsman to achieve this mark.

Records Other records that can be scripted

Shreyas Gopal has claimed 31 wickets for RR in the IPL at 18.80. He can surpass the likes of Munaf Patel and Kevon Cooper (33 each) in terms of wickets. Smith (19 catches) can get past Shane Watson's tally of 21. Smith is tied with Rahane (9) in terms of wins as RR skipper. He can also go past Rahul Dravid (18 wins).

Information Smith can register 1,000-run mark for RR