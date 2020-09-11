The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start on Saturday. Clubs will be hoping to find early momentum and gain the maximum. The summer transfer window is on and Premier League's top clubs have done business. Chelsea have been the most active club so far. In this article, we rate the transfer window of top clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool Liverpool have added cover for Robertson

Champions Liverpool have quality and depth across departments and manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be happy with the options available. He has a similar squad that has achieved aplenty over the last two seasons. The Reds bought Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75m. He comes in as a back-up for left-back Andy Robertson. However, Liverpool need a central defender too. Transfer window rating: 7/10.

Man City Manchester City add Torres and Ake

Manchester City will be hoping to wrestle their way back as Premier League champions in the upcoming season. City saw Leroy Sane leave and have replaced him with Spaniard Ferran Torres (£20.8m). They needed reinforcements at the back and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake was captured (£41m). City, who have done able business, are also in the race for another defender. Transfer window rating: 8/10.

Man United Manchester United bolster their mid-field

Manchester United tied down goal-keeper Dean Henderson to a new long-term deal and that brings more competition. The Red Devils have identified certain areas and they started with the purchase of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The versatile mid-fielder adds more depth in a strong mid-field. However, United need a defender and are vying for winger Jadon Sancho. Transfer window rating: 7.5/10.

Chelsea Chelsea have spent heavily this summer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich splurged money and the club went and got a host of signings to strengthen the squad. They roped in winger Hakim Ziyech, who will replace Willian. Timo Werner comes in as the number nine. In Kai Havertz, Chelsea have got a world class youngster in attacking mid-field. Ben Chilwell (left-back) and Thiago Silva (centre-back) add composure. Transfer window rating: 9.5/10.

Tottenham Tottenham get in experienced Premier League trio

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham got the experienced Joe Hart on a free transfer. The former Man City goalie bolsters the keeping department. Spurs roped in Wolves right-back Matt Doherty for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made over 300 appearances for Wolves across competitions. Tottenham also purchased Southampton mid-fielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The mid-fielder had joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016. Transfer window rating: 7.5/10.

Arsenal Arsenal have made good signings in the transfer window