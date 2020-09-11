-
11 Sep 2020
Premier League 2020-21: Rating the transfer window of top clubs
Written byRajdeep SahaSports
-
The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start on Saturday.
Clubs will be hoping to find early momentum and gain the maximum.
The summer transfer window is on and Premier League's top clubs have done business.
Chelsea have been the most active club so far.
In this article, we rate the transfer window of top clubs in the Premier League.
-
-
Liverpool
Liverpool have added cover for Robertson
-
Champions Liverpool have quality and depth across departments and manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be happy with the options available.
He has a similar squad that has achieved aplenty over the last two seasons.
The Reds bought Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75m.
He comes in as a back-up for left-back Andy Robertson.
However, Liverpool need a central defender too.
Transfer window rating: 7/10.
-
Man City
Manchester City add Torres and Ake
-
Manchester City will be hoping to wrestle their way back as Premier League champions in the upcoming season.
City saw Leroy Sane leave and have replaced him with Spaniard Ferran Torres (£20.8m).
They needed reinforcements at the back and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake was captured (£41m).
City, who have done able business, are also in the race for another defender.
Transfer window rating: 8/10.
-
Man United
Manchester United bolster their mid-field
-
Manchester United tied down goal-keeper Dean Henderson to a new long-term deal and that brings more competition.
The Red Devils have identified certain areas and they started with the purchase of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.
The versatile mid-fielder adds more depth in a strong mid-field.
However, United need a defender and are vying for winger Jadon Sancho.
Transfer window rating: 7.5/10.
-
Chelsea
Chelsea have spent heavily this summer
-
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich splurged money and the club went and got a host of signings to strengthen the squad.
They roped in winger Hakim Ziyech, who will replace Willian.
Timo Werner comes in as the number nine.
In Kai Havertz, Chelsea have got a world class youngster in attacking mid-field.
Ben Chilwell (left-back) and Thiago Silva (centre-back) add composure.
Transfer window rating: 9.5/10.
-
Tottenham
Tottenham get in experienced Premier League trio
-
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham got the experienced Joe Hart on a free transfer.
The former Man City goalie bolsters the keeping department.
Spurs roped in Wolves right-back Matt Doherty for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old made over 300 appearances for Wolves across competitions.
Tottenham also purchased Southampton mid-fielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The mid-fielder had joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016.
Transfer window rating: 7.5/10.
-
Arsenal
Arsenal have made good signings in the transfer window
-
Arsenal have had a busy transfer window and they got things right.
They signed the experienced Willian on a free transfer.
Arsenal have bolstered their back line with the signing of Gabriel from Lille for £27m.
Also, central defenders Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari saw their loan deals turn permanent.
They also re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.
Transfer window rating: 8.5/10.