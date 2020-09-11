Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 04:16 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Having a finisher in a T20 side is crucial while setting targets and chasing big totals.
The role of a finisher isn't just about coming in and charging from ball one, but to see the game through and absorbing pressure.
Over the years, the Indian Premier League has seen several top finishers.
We present the ones to watch out for in IPL 2020.
MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest finishers in white-ball cricket.
The Chennai Super Kings stalwart has still got it in him to help his side go past the line.
In IPL 2020, CSK will need Dhoni to be at his best doing what he loves.
In IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively, the veteran Dhoni enjoyed plenty of success at the death.
Kolkata Knight Riders are contemplating on having Andre Russell to bat up the order to give them the cushion to attack.
Russell is a champion finisher and enjoyed a successful IPL 2019 campaign, where he amassed 510 runs at a strike-rate of 204.81.
If Russell is moved in at number three, KKR can use England captain Eoin Morgan as the finisher.
Mumbai Indians can count upon Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their main finisher.
Pandya was superb during the IPL 2019 campaign and played several match-winning knocks.
The player amassed 402 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 191.42.
Pandya will hope to enhance his reputation of being more consistent and helping MI get the job done in pivotal situations.
Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line-up filled with character and experience in the ranks.
As far a finisher is concerned, youngster Rishabh Pant is DC's best bet.
Pant needs to be consistent and be present right till the end.
He has been guilty of throwing his wicket away and that needs to change.
He enjoyed a strong campaign last season, amassing 488 runs.
Kings XI Punjab will turn their attention towards Glenn Maxwell.
The Australian all-rounder was bought for a massive Rs. 10.75 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.
Maxwell has the reputation of playing big knocks and has done the job for KXIP in the past.
The senior cricketer will have to churn out substantial knocks and get his side past the line more than often.
