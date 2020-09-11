Having a finisher in a T20 side is crucial while setting targets and chasing big totals. The role of a finisher isn't just about coming in and charging from ball one, but to see the game through and absorbing pressure. Over the years, the Indian Premier League has seen several top finishers. We present the ones to watch out for in IPL 2020.

Dhoni MS Dhoni will be crucial for CSK's advancements

MS Dhoni has been one of the greatest finishers in white-ball cricket. The Chennai Super Kings stalwart has still got it in him to help his side go past the line. In IPL 2020, CSK will need Dhoni to be at his best doing what he loves. In IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively, the veteran Dhoni enjoyed plenty of success at the death.

Duo KKR have Russell and Morgan to finish the job

Kolkata Knight Riders are contemplating on having Andre Russell to bat up the order to give them the cushion to attack. Russell is a champion finisher and enjoyed a successful IPL 2019 campaign, where he amassed 510 runs at a strike-rate of 204.81. If Russell is moved in at number three, KKR can use England captain Eoin Morgan as the finisher.

Pandya Hardik Pandya can be a revelation for MI

Mumbai Indians can count upon Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their main finisher. Pandya was superb during the IPL 2019 campaign and played several match-winning knocks. The player amassed 402 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 191.42. Pandya will hope to enhance his reputation of being more consistent and helping MI get the job done in pivotal situations.

Pant Rishabh Pant needs to take more responsibility for DC

Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line-up filled with character and experience in the ranks. As far a finisher is concerned, youngster Rishabh Pant is DC's best bet. Pant needs to be consistent and be present right till the end. He has been guilty of throwing his wicket away and that needs to change. He enjoyed a strong campaign last season, amassing 488 runs.

Maxwell Glenn Maxwell can be the shining light for KXIP