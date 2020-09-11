The Premier League 2020-21 season starts on Saturday with several young players eager to play a defining role. The Premier League squads have players who are capable of carving an identity for themselves and taking the game to a next level. Last season we saw several youngsters coming through and impressing largely. This season will be no different. Here's more.

Saka Saka can be influential for Arsenal

19-year-old Bukayo Saka earned a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination after an impressive 2019-20 campaign. Saka must build on that breakthrough first season by cementing his place in Mikel Arteta's side. He can both as a winger and at left-back. He showed his capabilities in the FA Community Shield as well. He scored once and made five assists last season in EPL.

Foden Phil Foden tipped to fill in Silva's shoes

Phil Foden has the perfect opportunity to set the bar high in the upcoming season. He has been touted to fill in the void left by David Silva. Foden showed last season that he can be trusted by Pep Guardiola and made an impact. The England international made 23 league appearances for City last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Greenwood Mason Greenwood must build from the experience of last season

Mason Greenwood's success story was the pick of the 2019-20 season. The teenager made 31 league appearances for Manchester United last term and scored 10 goals. Greenwood is lethal with either foot and has drawn praise from every corner. He has established himself in the starting XI, however, he needs to build on the show this season. United will want him to score goals.

Information Curtis Jones could get more chances at Liverpool