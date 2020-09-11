Premier League champions Liverpool kick-start their campaign in the 2020-21 season against Championship winners Leeds United on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side has been superb over the last two seasons in the league, claiming 196 points in total. For Leeds, they will want to start well and show their mettle under coach Marcelo Bielsa. Ahead of the encounter, we present the match preview.

Preview Liverpool out to stop Championship winners Leeds

Liverpool claimed their first Premier League title and did so by a massive 18-point margin over second-placed Manchester City. The Reds will want to start well at home and maintain their run of form. For Leeds, the side won the second-tier Championship by 10 points and manager Bielsa will need to be tactically aware in order to stop Liverpool from marching ahead.

Team news Liverpool vs Leeds: Team news and selection

Liverpool could be without skipper Jordan Henderson, who will be monitored alongside Joel Matip. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri remain absent with injuries. New signing Kostas Tsimikas is unavailable to make his debut after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Leeds have no major absentees and have majority of the players fit. They will be without Adam Forshaw (hip injury).

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction: Becker; Alloski, Dallas, Van Dijk, Robertson; Phillips. Costa, Wijnaldum; Salah (c), Rodrigo (vc), Mane. The match is set to star at 10:00 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 3-1.

Stat attack A look at the stats ahead of the match

Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening league fixture over the past seven seasons. The Reds are unbeaten in a club record 59 Premier League matches at Anfield (W48, D11). Mohamed Salah can become only the second player to score for a team in the opening fixture in four consecutive EPL seasons. Leeds conceded just 35 goals in the Championship 2019-20, besides 22 clean sheets.

Quote The way they defend is exceptional: Klopp on Leeds