Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Aussies amassed 294/9 in 50 overs after fighting knocks from Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. In reply, Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) played crucial knocks, however, that wasn't enough for England. In this article, we look at the records broken.

#AUSvENG How did the first ODI pan out?

Australia lost David Warner early on, before Marcus Stoinis scored 43. England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors reeling at 123/5. However, a 126-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) helped Australia reach 249/6. Marsh and Mitchell Starc rallied them to 294/9. England were 57/4, before Bairstow and Billings added 113 runs. However, Australia rallied back.

Maxwell Maxwell slams 20th career ODI fifty and sixth versus England

Maxwell scored his 20th career ODI fifty, besides racing to 2,954 runs. The all-rounder, who smashed four fours and four sixes, now has a tally of 293 and 98 respectively. Maxwell registered his sixth ODI fifty against England and went past the 750-run mark (751). He surpassed Kevin Pietersen's tally of 743 in England-Australia ODIs.

Feats Marsh and Maxwell slam record sixth-wicket stand against England

Marsh now has 1,612 career ODI runs. He slammed his 12th ODI fifty and a fifth versus England. He also went past Usman Khawaja's tally of 1,554. Notably, this was Marsh's highest ODI score against the Three Lions. Marsh and Maxwell's 126-run stand is now the highest for the sixth wicket in England-Australia ODIs.

Stats Rashid is England's most successful bowler against Australia

England spinner Adil Rashid (2/55) has steered clear of James Anderson (38) to become England's most successful bowler against Australia in ODI cricket (40 wickets). He also went past former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson (39). England's Jonny Bairstow registered his 13th career ODI fifty. The opening batsman also slammed his third career ODI fifty against the Aussies. Bairstow also went past 350 ODI fours.

Duo Crucial numbers for Zampa and Billings