Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 12:29 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Day 12 of the 2020 US Open saw Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem advancing into the all-important final.
While Zverev staged an epic comeback against Pablo Carreno Busta, Thiem progressed by winning two crucial tiebreaks against Daniil Medvedev.
Elsewhere, Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva claimed the women's doubles title in their first-ever tournament as a pair.
We take a look at the key moments.
Alexander Zverev rolled into his maiden Grand Slam final even after losing the first two sets to Pablo Carreno Busta in the semi-final (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3).
This is the first time that Zverev has fought back from two sets down to win a match.
In a rather intense encounter, he struck 71 winners (including 24 aces) and 57 unforced errors.
Second seed Dominic Thiem won a pair of tiebreakers to deny number three Daniil Medvedev a second straight US Open final appearance.
After winning the first set comfortably, the former won two back-to-back tiebreaks to stamp his authority.
Having registered a terrific 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 win, Thiem became the first Austrian man to reach the US Open singles final.
Unseeded partners Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva won the 2020 US Open women's doubles championship with a straight-set victory over number three seeds, Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan, 6-4, 6-4.
Notably, Zvonareva has already won a US Open women's doubles title in 2006.
Meanwhile, this is the first-ever major women's doubles title for Siegemund, who won the 2016 mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows.
September 11, 2020
On Day 2 of the 2020 US Open Wheelchair Competition, Alfie Hewett stunned second seed Gustavo Fernandez in three sets (6-4, 1-6, 6-3) to win men's singles semi-final.
Men's top seed Shingo Kunieda also advanced in three sets (4-6, 6-1, 6-3), with women's number one Diede De Groot (7-6, 4-6, 6-1) and quad number one Dylan Alcott (6-1, 7-6 ) winning in straight sets.
