Day 12 of the 2020 US Open saw Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem advancing into the all-important final. While Zverev staged an epic comeback against Pablo Carreno Busta, Thiem progressed by winning two crucial tiebreaks against Daniil Medvedev. Elsewhere, Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva claimed the women's doubles title in their first-ever tournament as a pair. We take a look at the key moments.

Alexander Zverev Zverev reaches first major final

Alexander Zverev rolled into his maiden Grand Slam final even after losing the first two sets to Pablo Carreno Busta in the semi-final (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3). This is the first time that Zverev has fought back from two sets down to win a match. In a rather intense encounter, he struck 71 winners (including 24 aces) and 57 unforced errors.

Thiem Thiem edges out Medvedev in the semi-final

Second seed Dominic Thiem won a pair of tiebreakers to deny number three Daniil Medvedev a second straight US Open final appearance. After winning the first set comfortably, the former won two back-to-back tiebreaks to stamp his authority. Having registered a terrific 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 win, Thiem became the first Austrian man to reach the US Open singles final.

Doubles Zvonareva and Siegemund win US Open women's doubles title

Unseeded partners Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva won the 2020 US Open women's doubles championship with a straight-set victory over number three seeds, Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan, 6-4, 6-4. Notably, Zvonareva has already won a US Open women's doubles title in 2006. Meanwhile, this is the first-ever major women's doubles title for Siegemund, who won the 2016 mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows.

