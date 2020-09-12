Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season and showed their character on the pitch. The Shreyas Iyer-led side gave a solid account of themselves and one expects a similar show this time around in IPL 2020. DC have bolstered the squad with seasoned players and are one of the favorites. Here are the records they can script.

Rishabh Rishabh Pant can become DC's highest scorer in IPL

Youngster Rishabh Pant has notched 1,736 runs for the franchise at 36.16. Pant, who went on to amass 684 and 488 runs respectively over the last two seasons, needs 439 runs this season to go past Virender Sehwag (2,174). If Pant achieves this mark, he will become the highest run-scorer for DC in the IPL. Pant (94) needs six sixes more to register 100.

Duo Iyer and Dhawan in line to register these milestones

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer (1,681) needs needs 319 more to amass 2,000 runs for the side. Alongside Pant, Iyer can become only the third DC batsman to achieve this feat. Iyer, who has hit 149 fours, needs one more to register the mark of 150. Senior opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has scored 861 runs for DC. He needs 139 shy of 1,000 runs.

Numbers Amit Mishra closing in on 100 IPL scalps for Delhi

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra has claimed 157 career IPL scalps. Out of this 157 wickets, 97 have come for Delhi. Mishra needs three more to register 100 wickets for DC and become the first bowler to do so. Kagiso Rabada (31) needs six wickets to go past Ashish Nehra's tally of 36 scalps.

