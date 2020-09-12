Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, French forward Kylian Mbappe has been a revelation for the club. He hit 20-plus goals in each of the three seasons so far and will want to exert his influence in 2020-21 as well. Mbappe will hope to continue his sublime run of form and script several records. Here are further details.

Coronavirus Mbappe misses PSG's season opener due to COVID-19

The Ligue 1 2020-21 season has already started and PSG opened their campaign this week with a 0-1 defeat to Lens. Notably, Mbappe and several other PSG stars missed the match after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Mbappe had contracted the virus while being on international duty for France in the UEFA Nations League. He missed the match against Croatia.

Milestone Mbappe will be aiming to hit the 100-goal mark

Mbappe amassed 21, 39 and 30 goals respectively for PSG over the last three seasons. He has taken his tally to 90 goals in just 124 games across competitions. Mbappe needs 10 more to hit the mark of 100 goals for PSG. He could become only the fourth player to achieve this milestone. Mbappe can also surpass Pauleta's tally of 109 goals for PSG.

Ligue 1 Mbappe can script these records in Ligue 1

Mbappe has netted 64 goals for PSG in Ligue 1. He needs 13 more to get past Pauleta's tally of 76 goals. Overall, the former Monaco forward has 80 Ligue 1 goals. He needs 20 goals this season to register the mark of 100. He could become only the 11th player to achieve this milestone.

Do you know? Champions League: Mbappe can get past Zlatan's tally

Mbappe has netted 19 Champions League goals so far in his career. Out of these 19 goals, 13 have come for PSG. Mbappe needs eight goals this season in the UCL to go past former PSG great Zlatan Ibrahimovic (20).

Information Mbappe could win fifth straight Ligue 1 honor