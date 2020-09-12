The player auction for the inaugural Lanka Premier League edition is set to be held on October 1. As per reports, former Indian seamer Munaf Patel, and Caribbean star Chris Gayle are among 150-odd overseas players to go under the hammer. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) revealed further details regarding the tournament through an official statement. Here is more on the same.

Information Afridi, Shakib to feature in the auction

According to the statement, the list of players also comprise former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan, West Indian batsman Darren Bravo, England's Ravi Bopara and South African Vernon Philander.

Munaf Patel Patel announced retirement in 2018

As of now, Munaf Patel remains the only Indian on the list. The Indian fast bowler announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018. He last played in UAE's T10 League. The 37-year-old has represented Team India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 3 T20Is, having taken 35, 86, and 4 wickets respectively. He also has 74 IPL wickets to his name.

Data Key details of the Lanka Premier League auction

Reportedly, each franchise can buy up to six international players at the LPL auction. A total of 30 international and 65 local cricketers are expected to make up the five teams, which will include 19 players each.

LPL The tournament begins on November 14

The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be underway on November 14. Notably, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the development. Sri Lanka's flagship T20 tournament, which was originally scheduled from August 28 to September 20, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Sri Lankan government is yet to give approval for a shorter quarantine period for players.

Venues, teams Three venues likely to host the entire tournament