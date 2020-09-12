The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to kick off on September 19. Top players from around the globe will yet again be a part of India's cash-rich league, this time in UAE. Over the years, a number of eminent all-rounders have made their presence felt. Here are the all-rounders who could have maximum influence in the IPL 2020 season.

Russell Russell will hope to replicate last season's heroics for KKR

Andre Russell was a cut above the rest last year, even when Kolkata Knight Riders failed book the playoffs berth. He pulled off some implausible run-chases and scored at a rate of 204.81. Notably, Russell smashed most sixes (52) in the season. With the ball, Russell contributed immensely. The Caribbean all-rounder picked up 11 scalps. KKR will need a similar show from Russell.

Bravo Bravo will want to shine with his consistency on offer

Chennai Super Kings stalwart Dwayne Bravo will aim to replicate his consistency in the IPL this season as well. Notably, Bravo could become the first ever player to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets in the tournament. He helped Trinbago Knight Riders win the Caribbean Premier League this week and will want to continue in the same vein.

Pandya Hardik Pandya has another crucial season on offer

Mumbai Indians can count upon Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya once again. Pandya was superb during the IPL 2019 campaign and played several match-winning knocks. The player amassed 402 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 191.42. He also claimed 14 scalps. Pandya will hope to enhance his reputation of being more consistent in both departments and getting his side past the line.

Aussie duo Maxwell and Marsh could be crucial for their respective sides