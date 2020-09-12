Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 03:49 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
After losing the T20Is, visitors Australia pocketed the first ODI against England to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Australia were superb with the ball and defended their total of 294/9.
The Aaron Finch-led side need to win the second ODI to lift the ODI series.
For England, they are in a must-win scenario.
Here we present the complete preview.
Both teams lost wickets in the first ODI to be reeling at 123/5 and 57/4 respectively.
For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a century-plus stand.
For England, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings had a similar impact.
But it was Australia's bowling that got them past the line.
The pacers and spinner Adam Zampa got together to pull the strings.
Steve Smith remains a doubtful starter for the second ODI against England on Sunday .
He suffered a knock on his head during training ahead of the first ODI and missed the match.
Smith will undergo a second concussion test.
There is also doubt over Mitchell Starc's availability for the second match of the series after having experienced some groin pain on Friday.
England will likely go in with the same playing XI. The hosts had Australia under the mat but allowed them to get away.
However, it's the batting that needs more sharpness.
As far Australia are concerned, they could get Kane Richardson in for Starc, if the latter misses out.
Marcus Stoinis could continue at number 3, with Maxwell playing as the finisher.
The same deck could be used for the second ODI and spinners will have a role as the game progresses.
One expects to see teams scoring close to 300 runs like the first encounter.
The weather forecast looks positive with the sun to be present for most part of the day.
Match prediction: One expects England to fight, however, Aussie could seal the deal.
Dream11 team prediction: Finch, Bairstow (wk), Morgan, Billings (vc), Maxwell, Marsh (c), Woakes, Rashid, Zampa, Archer and Hazlewood.
The match is set to start at 5:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network.
Key players: Australia all-rounder Marsh and pacer Josh Hazlewood will be key.
For England, Sam Billings and spinner Adil Rashid could make their presence felt.
