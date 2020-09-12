Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to sign USA's 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney. Reportedly, Gurney is scheduled to have surgery related to a shoulder injury, and has therefore pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Notably, Khan will become the first ever American to feature in India's cash-rich league.

Ali Khan Khan was a part of Tinbago Knight Riders squad

Ali Khan was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winners Trinbago Knight Rider squad. The right-arm fast bowler picked eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.43 as TKR went on to clinch a fourth CPL title. Overall, Khan has accounted for 38 wickets in T20 cricket at an impressive average of 27.13 with best bowling figures of 3/22.

Information 'Next stop Dubai', the caption of Bravo's Instagram story read

Khan was seen on an Instagram story posted by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Bravo. The picture was taken inside a plane, while the caption read, "next stop Dubai." Besides, the thirteenth edition of IPL is set to begin on September 19 in UAE.

Performance An eminent name across global T20 leagues

Khan emerged as one of the best performers in the 2020 CPL. Meanwhile, his immaculate line and length has earned him contracts in T20 leagues around the world. Interestingly, he was on KKR's radar as a standby player in the previous season as well. Khan, who notches over 140 KPH consistently, bowls effectively in the slog overs and is known for his lethal yorkers.

Break Ali Khan's breakthrough year

The 29-year-old burst on to the T20 circuit in 2018, when Dwayne Bravo spotted him at the Global T20 Canada. This led to his advent in the Caribbean Premier League. In his debut season, Khan scalped 16 wickets from 12 matches, the second-most among fast bowlers across teams. Ever since, he has featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League too.

KKR Khan joins KKR's dynamic overseas continent