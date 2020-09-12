Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is keen to add a new striker before the summer transfer window ends on October 5. Mourinho said that the club is working hard to get a new forward. Harry Kane is the only recognized striker, with Son Heung-min often replacing the striker when he is out injured. Here is what Mourinho had to say.

Belief I believe we will get a striker, says Mourinho

Mourinho told Sky Sports that he believes that Spurs will sign a striker soon. "I want to make it very clear that the club - if you want to call it the club or the structure above me - knows I need a striker and they also want a striker," he said. "I believe we will get a striker, I honestly believe so."

Need Spurs need to take the pressure off Kane

Kane has been Spurs' talisman over the years, scoring 188 goals in 287 matches. Last season, Kane suffered a hamstring injury in the loss against Southampton in January. That was a big blow for Spurs as Kane had to undergo a surgery. The team was set to lose him for the season remainder, but Kane returned in June as things got delayed amid COVID-19.

Options Spurs unlikely to sign Milik but interested in Deeney

Reports have claimed that Tottenham are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik in the current transfer window. However, Spurs are said to be monitoring Watford captain Troy Deeney. Milik has been linked with a move to Spurs after scoring 48 goals in 122 games for Napoli since joining from Ajax in 2016. Napoli are thought to want £32.5m for Milik.

Transfer window Tottenham have signed three players so far