The thirteen edition of Indian Premier League is all set to kick-off on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locking horns. As the action in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will unfold without the presence of spectators, the eight teams have decided to pre-record reactions of cheerleaders and fans, which will be played during the matches. An official confirmed the same.

Aura The reactions will be played on every boundary and wicket

Speaking to ANI, the official said these innovations will give the players the required aura. "It was decided that while some teams will record the reactions of cheerleaders, which will be played for every four, six or wicket," he said. "Other teams have decided to create small videos of fans cheering and those will be played out while the cricketers are battling it out."

Quote 'Fans will also be closely associated'

"It will actually work both ways. While fans will feel they are getting to be a part of the action in their own little way, players will know that they are being closely followed by their fans, though they aren't present live," he added.

Morale It will boost the confidence of players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels these reactions will certainly boost the morale of players. Bhuvneshwar will be seen leading the pace attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. "This time it will be different from the previous seasons as there will be no one to watch at the ground and cheer up the players. It does boost our confidence and morale," he said.

Information A number of T20 leagues are using these measures

After the resumption of competitive cricket, a number of T20 leagues have used these measures to scale up the interest of players. Notably, the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League used artificial sounds. Previously, such reactions were implemented in the inaugural 3TC Solidarity Cup.

IPL 2020 The tournament gets underway on September 19