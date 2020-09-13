The Premier League 2020-21 season got off to a superb start on Saturday with four games being played. And now, Tottenham and Everton are set to battle it out tonight in a crunch fixture. One expects to see some of the new signings by both sides take the field. Ahead of an exciting game, we look at the complete preview.

Team news Spurs vs Everton: Team news and selection

Spurs' Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out with a thigh injury, while Giovani Lo Celso faces a fitness test. For Everton, Mason Holgate is absent with a toe problem but Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina have overcome minor injuries. The likes of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez can make their debuts for Everton. Matt Doherty could feature in right-back for Spurs.

#TOTEVE One expects an entertaining battle between Spurs and Everton

Everton made some impressive recruitment in mid-field and it will be a welcome boost for the side. Carlo Ancelotti's team will try and make life hard for Spurs. They have to be compact and solid. Meanwhile, Spurs impressed under Jose Mourinho post the resumption in June amid COVID-19. One expects things to get better. Spurs are a quality side and will fancy themselves.

Stat attack A look at the notable stats ahead of the match

Everton have won just three of their 28 away Premier League matches against Spurs, meanwhile, Tottenham have won 27 Premier League matches versus Everton Jose Mourinho has won 11 league matches against Everton, the joint-highest total of his managerial career along with West Ham. Spurs have won on the opening weekend of the Premier League in three successive seasons.

