Mohamed Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. The Egyptian has scored a plethora of goals over the last three seasons, helping Liverpool win several top honors. Liverpool started the Premier League season with a 4-3 win over Leeds United on Saturday. Salah scored a hat-trick to start his campaign. Here are the records he can break this season.

Premier League Records scripted by Salah against Leeds United

Salah became only the second player to score for a team in the opening fixture in four consecutive EPL seasons. The former Roma star has scored 52 goals in 63 home games in the Premier League. Salah became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on matchday 1 of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89.

Goals Salah three goals away from the mark of 100

Salah has amassed 97 career goals for Liverpool in all competitions so far. He needs three more to register 100 goals. Salah is set to become only the eighth Liverpool player to amass 100-plus goals. He needs 10 goals to surpass former Liverpool great John Barnes (106).

EPL goals Salah can get to 100 Premier League goals this season

Salah has scored 76 career Premier League goals for the Reds and two for former side Chelsea. He needs 22 goals more to register a tally of 100. If Salah achieves the mark, he will become only the 30th player in Premier League history to reach this milestone. He needs 24 goals for Liverpool to become only the fourth player to achieve this milestone.

Salah UCL Salah can become Liverpool's highest scorer in Champions League

Salah has netted 19 career Champions League goals for Liverpool. He needs three more to surpass Steven Gerrard's tally of 21 and become the highest scorer for the Reds in this competition. Overall, Salah has amassed 22 UCL goals. He can get past the likes of Frank Lampard (23), Paul Scholes (24) and Robin van Persie (25) to name a few greats.

Information Salah can equal Alan Shearer's tally of three Golden Boots