The greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, turned 51 on Sunday. Known for turning the ball more than anybody else in the game, Warne (in 2000) was rated among the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century. His astounding ball that bamboozled former English batsman Mike Gatting in 1993 remains indispensable till date. We take a look at Warne's remarkable feats in the game.

Career A look at his illustrious career

Warne made his international debut in the Sydney Test against India (1992), wherein he could pick a single wicket for 150 runs. However, he searing leggies perturbed the batsmen as his career progressed. In a career that spanned over 16 years, Warne has taken a record 1,001 wickets form 339 internationals at 25.51. The formidable tally includes 38 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-fors.

Wickets Most Test wickets by a leg-spinner

Till date, Warne remains one of the two players in world cricket to have taken over 1,000 international wickets. Furthermore, his tally of 708 Test wickets is the second-highest overall and highest among leg-spinners. He is only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a record 800 wickets to his name. Meanwhile, Warne is the only Australian to touch the 700-wicket mark.

700 wickets First cricketer to take 700 Test wickets

In 2006, Warne became the first-ever cricketer to clinch 700 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, he was also the first player to break the 600-wicket barrier in the longest format. He dismissed former England batsman Marcus Trescothick to reach the landmark in 2005.

Information Third-most wickets among spinners in a five-Test series

In the 2005 Ashes series, Warne scripted history by snapping up a record 40 wickets from five Tests at 19.92. This is the third-highest tally by a spinner (after Jim Laker - 46, Clarrie Grimmett - 44) in a five-match Test series and eighth-highest overall.

IPL When Warne won a maiden IPL title for Rajasthan Royals