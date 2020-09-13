The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is all set to start on September 19 in the UAE. Over the years, we have witnessed several underrated players in the competition come forward and make their presence felt. IPL 2020 will be no different in this aspect. On the same note, we look at some of the underrated players who could have maximum influence.

Nitish Rana Nitish Rana can light up KKR's campaign

When we speak about Kolkata Knight RIders, the talk revolves around Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins. However, Nitish Rana is someone who being away from the spotlight, can do a commendable job for the side. He scored 344 runs in 14 matches last season at 34.40. Rana is expected to bat at number three and will have a crucial role in hand.

Mohammed Nabi Mohammed Nabi can be a dark horse for SRH

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi is the most underrated player in T20 cricket. "According to me, he is the most underrated player in T20 cricket," said Gambhir Star Sports show Cricket Connected. Nabi, who will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad, claimed eight wickets and scored 115 runs in eight games last season. Recently, Nabi shined in the CPL 2020 season.

Keemo Paul Keemo Paul is pretty crucial for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals boast of a solid all-round side and the focus has been mainly on the Indian batsmen, besides pacer Kagiso Rabada and newcomer R Ashwin. However, West Indies' Keemo Paul could be a vital cog. Paul claimed nine wickets in eight matches last season and can contribute with the bat too. His deceptive slower balls and searing yorkers could be crucial for DC.

Moeen Ali Moeen Ali's presence can make RCB more flexible