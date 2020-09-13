Indian pacer S Sreesanth's seven-year ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday. The 37-year-old recently took to Twitter, stating that he still intends to play competitive cricket for at least five years. Notably, Sreesanth was banned for life from all forms of cricket due to his involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL. Here is more on the same.

Intention 'I have another five years of cricket left', says Sreesanth

Here is what Sreesanth tweeted. "I'm free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even (if) it's just practice. Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I've got nd I will give the very best to any team I play," he wrote.

Quote 'Will never cheat', he adds

"I will never ever cheat cricket even when I am playing a friendly match. I don't ball easy ones or try to loose. So pls get that right with everyone. I'm completely free of any charges," added Sreesanth.

Ban BCCI handed Sreesanth a life ban

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI after being alleged to be involved in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL. His Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were also banned for the same. The allegations were followed by a serious investigation before the three were found guilty of the crime. Later on, Sreesanth confessed to spot-fixing.

Reprieve BCCI reduced Sreesanth's life ban to seven years in 2019

In 2019, Sreesanth received a reprieve as the BCCI reduced his life ban to seven years. The BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain announced in August that his ban would come to an end in September 2020. Interestingly, the decision came five months after the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to reconsider the length of his ban.

Comeback Kerala decided to include Sreesanth in the state team

Earlier this year, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) decided to include Sreesanth in the state Ranji cricket team. According to several reports, his inclusion was still subject to fitness. However, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic marred his comeback hopes. With no clarity over the resumption of domestic cricket, it remains to be seen if Sreesanth gets back to the fold.

Career A look at his professional career