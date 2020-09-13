Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 05:43 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Indian pacer S Sreesanth's seven-year ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday.
The 37-year-old recently took to Twitter, stating that he still intends to play competitive cricket for at least five years.
Notably, Sreesanth was banned for life from all forms of cricket due to his involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL.
Here is more on the same.
Here is what Sreesanth tweeted.
"I'm free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even (if) it's just practice. Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I've got nd I will give the very best to any team I play," he wrote.
"I will never ever cheat cricket even when I am playing a friendly match. I don't ball easy ones or try to loose. So pls get that right with everyone. I'm completely free of any charges," added Sreesanth.
Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI after being alleged to be involved in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL.
His Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were also banned for the same.
The allegations were followed by a serious investigation before the three were found guilty of the crime.
Later on, Sreesanth confessed to spot-fixing.
In 2019, Sreesanth received a reprieve as the BCCI reduced his life ban to seven years.
The BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain announced in August that his ban would come to an end in September 2020.
Interestingly, the decision came five months after the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to reconsider the length of his ban.
Earlier this year, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) decided to include Sreesanth in the state Ranji cricket team.
According to several reports, his inclusion was still subject to fitness.
However, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic marred his comeback hopes.
With no clarity over the resumption of domestic cricket, it remains to be seen if Sreesanth gets back to the fold.
Throughout his career, pace spearhead Sreesanth has always made headlines for his reckless behavior.
Even before the spot-fixing case, he had been involved in various on-field controversies.
Sreesanth, who made his international debut in 2006, has scalped 169 wickets from 90 matches at 35.89, so far.
In the Indian Premier League, he has 40 wickets to his name at 29.85.
