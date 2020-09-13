Quote Ruturaj will join the team if he tests negative

"Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol. If he tests negative, he will be back in team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are now back to normal. They are back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanthan said.

Protocols Gaikwad might miss the tournament opener

Gaikwad, who is a mainstay batsman in India A, tested positive a day after fast bowler Chahar contracted the virus. He is being touted to replace stalwart Suresh Raina, who earlier left the CSK camp for personal reasons. However, Gaikwad will likely be available after a week. As a result, he could miss the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Information Ruturaj Gaikwad in domestic cricket

So far, Ruturaj has gathered considerable experience in domestic cricket. He is being deemed as Raina's replacement, owing to his recent performances. His last six domestic scores read as - 0, 27, 129, 44, 17, and 93. Overall, he owns 843 T20 runs at 33.72.

Chahar Chahar was cleared to resume training

Previously, Viswanathan confirmed that Deepak Chahar had cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise after completing his quarantine period. "Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by ANI. Chahar, who returned to the field on Friday, will certainly be the first-choice fast bowler for the opening game.

CSK CSK will be without Raina and Harbhajan in the IPL