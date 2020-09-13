Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 08:19 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, will undergo two fresh tests in the upcoming week.
As per reports, the 23-year-old could end up missing CSK's first few games due to the same.
Previously, thirteen members of the CSK contingent had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including Gaekwad and Deepak Chahar, upon reaching UAE.
"Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol. If he tests negative, he will be back in team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are now back to normal. They are back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanthan said.
Gaikwad, who is a mainstay batsman in India A, tested positive a day after fast bowler Chahar contracted the virus.
He is being touted to replace stalwart Suresh Raina, who earlier left the CSK camp for personal reasons.
However, Gaikwad will likely be available after a week.
As a result, he could miss the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.
So far, Ruturaj has gathered considerable experience in domestic cricket. He is being deemed as Raina's replacement, owing to his recent performances. His last six domestic scores read as - 0, 27, 129, 44, 17, and 93. Overall, he owns 843 T20 runs at 33.72.
Previously, Viswanathan confirmed that Deepak Chahar had cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise after completing his quarantine period.
"Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by ANI.
Chahar, who returned to the field on Friday, will certainly be the first-choice fast bowler for the opening game.
The thirteenth edition of IPL will kick-off on September 19 with three-time winners CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
While all the other franchises have been training rigorously, CSK's campaign has already been marred with COVID-19 and then the departure of veterans Suresh Raina and then Harbhajan Singh.
Nevertheless, the Dhoni-led side will aim to win the opening match.
