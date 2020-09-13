Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 08:22 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Two players from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed, have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with five counts of breaching the anti-corruption code.
As per an ICC media release, the duo has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
Both Amir and Ashfaq have been charged with the following breaches of the ICC anti-corruption Code.
Article 2.1.3 relates to "Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to: (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match; or (b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in an International Match."
Article 2.4.2 relates to "Failing to disclose to the ACU the receipt of gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit, (a) that the Participant knew or should have known was given to him/her to procure (directly or indirectly) any breach of the Anti-Corruption Code, or (b) that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute."
Both Amir and Ashfaq have also breached Article 2.4.3, which states, "failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) all gifts (whether monetary or otherwise), hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered to a Participant that have a value of US$750 or more."
Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.
Article 2.4.5: Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.
After leveling the charges, the ICC has given Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed 14 days to respond to these charges, starting September 13.
Notably, Ashfaq was suspended by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as well during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier in October last year.
The 35-year-old has represented UAE in 28 internationals.
Meanwhile, Hayat has 13 international caps to his name.
