Two players from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed, have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with five counts of breaching the anti-corruption code. As per an ICC media release, the duo has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. Both Amir and Ashfaq have been charged with the following breaches of the ICC anti-corruption Code.

Article 2.1.3 Here is what article 2.1.3 states

Article 2.1.3 relates to "Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to: (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match; or (b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in an International Match."

Article 2.4.2 Failing to disclose important information

Article 2.4.2 relates to "Failing to disclose to the ACU the receipt of gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit, (a) that the Participant knew or should have known was given to him/her to procure (directly or indirectly) any breach of the Anti-Corruption Code, or (b) that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute."

Information Breach of Article 2.4.3

Both Amir and Ashfaq have also breached Article 2.4.3, which states, "failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) all gifts (whether monetary or otherwise), hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered to a Participant that have a value of US$750 or more."

Article 2.4.4, 2.4.5 Failing to disclose any approaches, facts

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code. Article 2.4.5: Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Players Hayat and Ahmed have 14 days to respond