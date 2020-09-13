Last updated on Sep 13, 2020, 10:52 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Everton earned their maiden Premier League win against Tottenham since December 2012 to open the new campaign on a high.
The Toffees enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win, with a superb goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Both sides had chances, but Everton claimed all three points.
Earlier, Leicester City thrashed West Brom 3-0.
Here we present the list of records broken.
Richarlison had the first glorious chance for Everton, but he quashed it by shooting wide from a tight angle.
Everton goalie Jordan Pickford then saved a powerful Dele Alli shot.
Pickford also denied Matt Doherty next.
In the second half, Calvert-Lewin showed his urgency after a scorching header from a Lucas Digne free-kick.
James Rodriguez impressed largely for Everton on his debut.
Everton have now won four of their 29 away Premier League matches against Spurs.
Prior to this, Everton were winless in 11 visits since November 2008 (D4 L7).
Everton have pocketed just their second win in 20 Premier League games in London (W1 D7 L11).
Spurs' run of winning on the opening matchweek came to an end after three successive seasons.
As per Opta, Lucas Digne has assisted 12 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Notably. five of those have come for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Meanwhile, the only full-backs with more assists in that time are Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and Andrew Robertson (24)
Leicester earned their first Premier League away victory since New Year's Day.
Leicester forward Jamie Vardy has scored in all five of his away league appearances against West Brom.
He drew level with Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of most away games against an opponent in the competition.
Vardy became the first player to score two penalties in an away EPL game since Riyad Mahrez.
