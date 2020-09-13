Everton earned their maiden Premier League win against Tottenham since December 2012 to open the new campaign on a high. The Toffees enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win, with a superb goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Both sides had chances, but Everton claimed all three points. Earlier, Leicester City thrashed West Brom 3-0. Here we present the list of records broken.

#TOTEVE How did the match pan out?

Richarlison had the first glorious chance for Everton, but he quashed it by shooting wide from a tight angle. Everton goalie Jordan Pickford then saved a powerful Dele Alli shot. Pickford also denied Matt Doherty next. In the second half, Calvert-Lewin showed his urgency after a scorching header from a Lucas Digne free-kick. James Rodriguez impressed largely for Everton on his debut.

Stats Rare away win for Everton against Spurs

Everton have now won four of their 29 away Premier League matches against Spurs. Prior to this, Everton were winless in 11 visits since November 2008 (D4 L7). Everton have pocketed just their second win in 20 Premier League games in London (W1 D7 L11). Spurs' run of winning on the opening matchweek came to an end after three successive seasons.

Information Lucas Digne registers this impressive feat

As per Opta, Lucas Digne has assisted 12 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Notably. five of those have come for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Meanwhile, the only full-backs with more assists in that time are Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and Andrew Robertson (24)

