England stunned Australia in the second ODI in Manchester to level the three-match series 1-1. England managed 231/9 in 50 overs after some heroics from Tom Curran and Adil Rashid. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets, before taking charge. However, England changed things around and Australia suffered a collapse. Here we look at the list of records broken.

2nd ODI How did the match pan out?

England lost two quick scalps, before Joe Root (39) and Eoin Morgan (42) added a 69-run stand. After Root's dismissal, England lost their way to be reeling at 149/8. However, Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35*) added 76 runs for the ninth wicket. The last four overs saw England score 53 runs. In reply, Australia were cruising along at 144/2, before England responded.

Stats Crucial stats registered by the English batsmen

England's Jonny Bairstow registered his sixth career ODI duck and a second versus Australia. Morgan went past 1,900 runs against Australia in ODIs (1,929) and is the first English batsman to do so. Jason Roy (21) hit four fours in the match. The opener went past the mark of 400 fours in ODI cricket (401). He became the ninth England batsman to do so.

Twitter Post Curran and Rashid shine for England

Biggest ninth-wicket partnerships in ODIs for England:



🥇 Vikram Solanki and Liam Plunkett 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ v Pak, 2005

🥈 Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid 8️⃣1️⃣ v Aus, 2018

🥉 Tom Curran and Adil Rahid 7️⃣6️⃣ v Aus, 2020 💪 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/PDVux3grVw — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

Duo Interesting numbers for pacers Starc and Cummins

Mitchell Starc (2/38) raced to 180 career ODI scalps. The left-arm pacer surpassed the tally of former Pakistan player Umar Gul (179) and steered clear of Stuart Broad (178). Starc also equaled Broad's tally of 28 scalps in England-Australia ODIs. Pat Cummins (1/56) is now the 15th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the 50-over format (107). He went past Paul Reiffel's tally (106).

Finch Finch smashes these records against England

Aaron Finch raced to 1,342 runs against England in ODI cricket. He surpassed former Australia greats Shane Watson (1,306) and Allan Border (1,302). Finch is now the third-highest run-scorer for Australia against England. The skipper has amassed 4,971 career ODI runs. He registered his 27th ODI fifty and a fifth against England.

Information Woakes surpasses Botham in terms of wickets, Archer shines