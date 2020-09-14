Austria's Dominic Thiem scripted history at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after winning his maiden US Open title. He defeated world number seven Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to complete a historic turnaround. Earlier, Naomi Osaka clinched her second US Open title with an extraordinary victory against Victoria Azarenka in the final. Here are some interesting numbers from the 2020 US Open.

Thiem Feats attained by Dominic Thiem in the final

Having staged a remarkable comeback, Thiem became the first man to win from two sets down in a US Open final since Pancho Gonzalez (1949). He is only the second Austrian player to win a Grand Slam, after Thomas Muster (1995 Roland Garros). At 27, Thiem also became the youngest player to win a major title since Del Potro (2009).

Data Thiem extends his dominance over Zverev

Thiem has now won four straight matches against Zverev and holds an overall lead of 8-2 over him. He has beaten Zverev on five occasions after dropping the opening set. Besides, Zverev has a forgettable record of 0-8 against the top-10 players in Slams.

Osaka Third Grand Slam title for Naomi Osaka

Number four seed Naomi Osaka made a similar comeback in the final, having won her second US Open title. She became only the fifth woman to win the first three major finals of her career in Open Era after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles. Osaka is also the first-ever Asian player (man or woman) to capture three Slam singles titles.

Aces 3,202 aces by singles players at the 2020 US Open

A total number of 3,202 aces were struck by singles players during the US Open fortnight. Germany's Zverev registered 131 of them, only player to touch the 100-ace mark at this year's US Open. Meanwhile, world number nine Serena Williams led the women's singles tally with 70 aces in six matches. She also hit a 124-MPH ace in the first round, fastest among women.

Super Moms Mothers headlined the show in New York

As many as nine mothers entered the women's singles draw this year. The likes of Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova made history by becoming the first trio of mothers to reach the quarter-finals at the same major. Meanwhile, in the doubles segment, Vera Zvonareva (mother to a four-year-old daughter) captured the title alongside her compatriot Laura Siegemund.

Brady Jennifer Brady shows her class at the US Open