Last updated on Sep 14, 2020, 12:55 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Austria's Dominic Thiem scripted history at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after winning his maiden US Open title.
He defeated world number seven Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to complete a historic turnaround.
Earlier, Naomi Osaka clinched her second US Open title with an extraordinary victory against Victoria Azarenka in the final.
Here are some interesting numbers from the 2020 US Open.
Having staged a remarkable comeback, Thiem became the first man to win from two sets down in a US Open final since Pancho Gonzalez (1949).
He is only the second Austrian player to win a Grand Slam, after Thomas Muster (1995 Roland Garros).
At 27, Thiem also became the youngest player to win a major title since Del Potro (2009).
Thiem has now won four straight matches against Zverev and holds an overall lead of 8-2 over him. He has beaten Zverev on five occasions after dropping the opening set. Besides, Zverev has a forgettable record of 0-8 against the top-10 players in Slams.
Number four seed Naomi Osaka made a similar comeback in the final, having won her second US Open title.
She became only the fifth woman to win the first three major finals of her career in Open Era after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles.
Osaka is also the first-ever Asian player (man or woman) to capture three Slam singles titles.
A total number of 3,202 aces were struck by singles players during the US Open fortnight.
Germany's Zverev registered 131 of them, only player to touch the 100-ace mark at this year's US Open.
Meanwhile, world number nine Serena Williams led the women's singles tally with 70 aces in six matches.
She also hit a 124-MPH ace in the first round, fastest among women.
As many as nine mothers entered the women's singles draw this year.
The likes of Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova made history by becoming the first trio of mothers to reach the quarter-finals at the same major.
Meanwhile, in the doubles segment, Vera Zvonareva (mother to a four-year-old daughter) captured the title alongside her compatriot Laura Siegemund.
After winning her first WTA title earlier this year, America's Jennifer Brady showcased brilliance at the US Open too.
She defeated marquee players Angelique Kerber, Caroline Garcia, and Yulia Putintseva among others, without dropping a set.
Notably, Brady became the first former college player to reach US Open semi-finals (women's draw) since Lori McNeil (1987).
However, eventual champion Osaka ended her dream run.
