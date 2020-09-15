Gameweek 1 of the Premier League 2020-21 season produced some superb results as eight matches were played. The season couldn't have asked for a better start with 22 goals being scored in the opening gameweek. Liverpool's 4-3 win over Leeds United stole the show as Chelsea and Arsenal impressed. Here we present the key takeaways from gameweek 1.

Gabriel Gabriel looks to be the perfect signing for Arsenal

Arsenal, who won the FA Cup and Community Shield last month, had a strong start. The Gunners overcame Fulham 3-0 and manager Mikel Arteta got things right. Summer signings Willian and Gabriel stole the show with solid displays. In Gabriel, Arsenal have found a commanding defender, whose composure provided assurance to his team-mates. He also turned home Willian's corner to score on debut.

Leeds Leeds make a dramatic return to the Premier League

Championship winners Leeds made a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. They caught the eye in a chaotic 4-3 thriller against the Reds at Anfield. Leeds pressed hard and enjoyed more possession. Notably, they equalized thrice. only to throw it away in the end. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds are here to entertain and play a fearless brand of football.

Everton Everton's new signings impress against Spurs

Everton were solid in their 1-0 away win against Tottenham in the Premier League. What caught the eye was Everton's new signings impressing at large. The club bought the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Allan and Doucoure complimented each other in mid-field. Allan, in particular, eased the pressure in front of the defenders. Rodriguez showed his class and character.

Chelsea High-spending Chelsea get off to a winning start

Chelsea, who have spent heavily in the summer transfer window, began their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Brighton. The Blues, who spent around £200m this summer, were made to work for their victory. The biggest positive for Chelsea was the performance of Timo Werner. The German used his pace to create issues for Brighton. Frank Lampard suggested Chelsea will get better and better.

Information Results from Premier League, gameweek 1