After pulling off a majestic turnaround in the 2nd ODI, hosts England will be eyeing a series victory over Australia. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to curb their middle-order woes to avoid yet another series defeat in England. Notably, a series win is important for the two sides for maintaining their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the third ODI on September 16. It is set to begin at 5:30 PM IST. The previous two ODIs suggest that the surface here gets rather sticky. As a result, spinners have been able to dominate the play. One can watch it live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV app.

England Bowlers to be in action once again

England skipper Eoin Morgan will be pleased with the team's bowling effort in the second ODI. The likes of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were right on the money to help the hosts stage an epic comeback. Although leg-spinner Adil Rashid conceded some extra runs, his presence remains invaluable. It remains to be seen if Mark Wood gets back into the XI.

Australia Smith expected to play the third ODI

Right from the T20I series, Australia have been relying too much on the marquee batsman. Skipper Aaron Finch has been delivering of late, however, others need to step up as well. Meanwhile, the bowlers have been doing the job pretty well. Besides, Steve Smith is expected to be back after he missed the previous two games due to a concussion.

Milestones Warner, Root look to script these records

Australian opener David Warner could surpass legend Damien Martyn on the runs tally. Warner, who has 5,279 ODI runs to his name, is 67 runs shy of eclipsing the latter (5,346). For England, Joe Root is set to become the second player form the nation after Morgan to complete 6,000 ODI runs. He (5,962) requires 38 runs to do so.

