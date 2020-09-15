England teenager Jude Bellingham became the youngest scorer ever for Borussia Dortmund in the side's 5-0 win against Duisburg. The 17-year-old, who joined the German side from Birmingham City in a £23m deal, made his debut in the DFB-Pokal first round tie. Notably, he had become Birmingham's youngest scorer last season. Here we present further details.

Record Bellingham sets a new record for Dortmund

The promising mid-fielder set a new record for Dortmund at the age of 17 years and 77 days old. The record had previously been held by former mid-fielder Nuri Sahin, who was 17 years and 82 days old when he scored his first goal in a competitive match for the club. He has also become the youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal.

Career Bellingham made 44 appearances for Birmingham last season

Bellingham, who was a transfer target for Manchester United, made his senior career debut with Birmingham last season. The talented youngster settled quickly and went on to make 44 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 4 goals. Bellingham became the most expensive 17-year-old in history as he made the switch to Dortmund.

Dortmund How did the match pan out?

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Lucien Favre's team with a 14th-minute penalty. Bellingham doubled their lead at the half-hour mark. Thorgan Hazard added the third from a free-kick after Erling Haaland was fouled. Giovanni Reyna and Marco Reus, who scored just 35 seconds after coming on the field, helped Dortmund demolish Duisburg.

Feats Sancho and Reus script these feats

Meanwhile, Sancho made his 100th appearance for Dortmund in all competitions. He netted his 35th goal for the side. Dortmund skipper Reus scored his 11th goal for Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal. He equaled the tally of former great Michael Zorc. He also raced to 130 career goals for the club.

Twitter Post The English touch: Sancho and Bellingham script this record