The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. Earlier, we had several new foreign recruits during the IPL 2020 auction in December last year. Over the years many foreigners have stamped their authority. Now, these overseas debutants have their chance of impressing in the upcoming season. Here's more.

Cottrell Sheldon Cottrell can spark things up Kings XI Punjab

West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell will be aiming to make things count for Kings XI Punjab. The left-arm pacer has claimed 36 wickets in in 27 T20Is for WI at 20.50. He is someone, who can be effective upfront and at the death as well. Cottrell has the required intelligence on offer to extract the maximum and form an able partnership with Mohammed Shami.

Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood can be influential for Chennai Super Kings

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is yet to make his IPL debut. Hazlewood, who has shown his mettle in Tests and ODIs, is an underrated T20 cricketer. He has featured in just 8 T20Is for Australia so far. The 29-year-old was scooped up by CSK in the auction. Hazlewood, who has been impressive in the ongoing ODIs against England, can be influential for CSK.

Tom Banton Tom Banton can lift KKR spirits in IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders have a solid side on paper and breaking into the team straightaway could be difficult for Tom Banton. The England youngster will need to be ready though when called upon to bat up the order. Banton grabbed attention in the 2019-20 edition of the BBL. He scored 223 runs in seven matches for the Brisbane Heat at a rate of 176.98.

Fabian Allen All-rounder Fabian Allen can come to SRH's rescue