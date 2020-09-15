In 2008, Rajasthan Royals made history by becoming the first ever franchise to be crowned champions of Indian Premier League, under Shane Warne. Twelve seasons later, their quest for a second IPL title continues. Although RR could win mere five games in 2019 edition, they have the right team balance to reverse the results this time. Here is their squad analysis.

Auction Players bought by RR at this year's auction

Players bought by RR at the auction: Robin Uthappa (Rs. 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 80 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 1.3 crore), David Miller (Rs. 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas (Rs. 50 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs. 1 crore), A Joshi (Rs. 20 lakh), Andrew Tye (Rs. 1 crore).

Batting Plenty of promise in the batting line-up

Rajasthan Royals' batting will largely rely on Jos Buttler after Ajnikya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals. While India Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal be eying the particular spot, the experience of Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa will further bolster the top order. Meanwhile, the middle-order is studded with skipper Steve Smith, Proteas star David Miller and England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

All-rounders Mystery over Ben Stokes' availability

The Rajasthan-based franchise owns the greatest all-rounder in modern day cricket, Ben Stokes. However, the management is still uncertain over his availability as he recently missed several internationals. If Stokes misses the IPL, RR will certainly be short of genuine all-rounders. In this case, bowling all-rounders Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran are their only options to lead this front.

Bowlers A dynamic bowling attack

Rajasthan have the perfect ammunition in the bowling segment. England seamer Jofra Archer will be their prized possession, along with India's Jaydev Unadkat. Other overseas bowlers like Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye and Curran also beef up the pace attack. Among Indians, all eyes will be on Under-19 players Akash Singh and Kartik Tyagi. Meanwhile, spin-bowling will be shepherd by Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

Squad The complete squad of RR for IPL 2020

Here's the complete squad of RR for IPL 2020: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Analysis A transformed RR will aim to make an impact