Serie A 2019-20 winners Juventus are set to start a new chapter under manager Andrea Pirlo, who replaced Maurizio Sarri as the club's manager.
Juventus had a disappointing campaign post resumption in June and that's something they will want to address.
The Serie A season starts on Saturday as Juventus are set to face Sampdoria.
Here are the records Juve can break in 2020-21.
Ronaldo could script these records in the Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for joint-most league goals for Juventus in a single season (31).
He will be aiming to break this record.
CR7 finished as Juventus' top scorer in the league both in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.
He could script a hat-trick.
Ronaldo (52) could get past Filippo Inzaghi (57) and Michel Platini (68) in terms of league goals for Juve.
Juventus can claim 10th successive Serie A honor
Juventus have won 36 Serie A honors (highest) and can extend the tally to 37.
Notably, the club has won nine successive Serie A honors from 2011-12 to 2019-20.
They can smash a new record of 10 successive Italian league titles.
Juventus have won 1,623 games in the Serie A (highest) and need 27 victories to register a tally of 1,650.
Paulo Dybala can script this record
Paulo Dybala has amassed 68 Serie goals for Juventus. The Argentine can steer clear of Platini (68) and is in line to get past former greats Giovanni Ferrari (69) and Raimundo Orsi (74).
Bonucci and Costa could achieve these milestones
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci 291 Serie A appearances for Juventus across nine seasons. He is nine short of 300 league appearances. Douglas Costa has has made 71 league appearances for Juve and needs 29 more games to register a mark of 100.