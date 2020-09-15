Serie A 2019-20 winners Juventus are set to start a new chapter under manager Andrea Pirlo, who replaced Maurizio Sarri as the club's manager.

Juventus had a disappointing campaign post resumption in June and that's something they will want to address.

The Serie A season starts on Saturday as Juventus are set to face Sampdoria.

Here are the records Juve can break in 2020-21.