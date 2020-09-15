Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture of the 2020 Indian Premier League on September 19. The two franchises have a history of producing some of the most riveting encounters in the tournament. Considering the action-packed rivalry, let us decode some interesting stats as the tournament opener closes-in.

Head-to-head A look at the head-to-head record

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super KIngs have played most number of matches against each other in the IPL. In 28 such matches, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has a considerable lead over CSK, having won 17 of them. They have a formidable win percentage of 60.71 against CSK. Meanwhile, CSK have managed to register only 11 victories over MI.

Information Record in IPL openers: MI 2 - 1 CSK

Mumbai Indians also hold the edge over CSK in the tournament openers. They have previously won the opening fixtures twice (in 2009 and 2012 respectively). Besides, CSK won the 2018 IPL opener. It will be interesting to see which team gets on top this time.

Playoffs Mi lead the wins tally in playoffs

The Super Kings were leading the playoffs until last year, wherein they lost two knockout games to Mumbai Indians. Overall, MI have five wins over CSK in the playoffs, while their rivals own four. MI also boast a spectacular record in the tournament finals. Notably, they have played four out of five finals against CSK and won three of them (2013, 2015, and 2019).

Most runs MI vs CSK: Most runs

For Mumbai Indians, skipper Rohit Sharma has amassed most number of runs against the Super Kings. So far, he has tallied 705 runs from 27 appearances (most by a player against CSK) at 29.37. On the other hand, Suresh Raina owns the runs tally in matches against MI (818 at 31.46). He is followed by CSK's captain MS Dhoni (663).

Most wickets MI vs CSK: Most wickets

Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga, who will miss the tournament this time, has snapped up most wickets against CSK. He has accounted for 31 scalps at an impressive average of 19.03 thus far. Similarly, Champion DJ Bravo stands atop the wickets tally in matches against MI (28 at 19.25). Leg-spinner Imran Tahir follows the former, having picked up 17 wickets (23.58).

