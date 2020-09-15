Premier League club Manchester United are keeping their options open and may turn to a loan move for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale should they be unsuccessful in landing Jadon Sancho. United are at an impasse over their bid to buy Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho because of the club's €120m (£110m) valuation. Here are further details on the same.

Sancho The current situation involving Jadon Sancho

According to a report in The Guardian, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the England international and made progress regarding agent fees. However, Dortmund aren't willing to lower their value and want Sancho at the club this season. United feel Dortmund's price for the 20-year-old is too high in the coronavirus-affected market. United are yet to offer a formal bid for Sancho.

Sancho Sancho was on target for Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal

Sancho was on target for Borussia Dortmund in their 5-0 win against Duisburg. The DFB-Pokal first round match saw Sancho score the opener for Lucien Favre's team with a 14th-minute penalty. Notably, Sancho made his 100th appearance for Dortmund in all competitions. He netted his 35th goal for the side.

Bale Bale is an alternative for Sancho

The report adds that Gareth Bale is on the club's radar as a potential alternative. Buying Bale is out of the question but if the Sancho deal proves impossible, United may try to take the 31-year-old on loan. Bale remains out of favor under Zinedine Zidane and does not want to be considered a back-up option. Real will be interested in loaning him out.

Bale Gareth Bale open to Premier League move

Recently, Bale slammed Real Madrid and said he is open to a return to the Premier League. Asked if he would like to return to the Premier League, the Welshman told Sky Sports: "It's not really in my hands. If those options arise, it's something I'd look at for sure We'll see what happens."

Situation Bale's situation at Real is worrisome