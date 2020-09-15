The 2020 French Open is all set to start on September 27. The Grand Slam tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's set to be the third and final Slam of the year after the Wimbledon was canceled earlier. Several top stars will be gearing up for the clay-court event at Roland Garros. Here's everything that you need to know.

Details Key details about the 2020 French Open

It's set to be the 124th edition of the French Open. The main singles draws will include 16 qualifiers for men and 12 for women out of 128 players in each draw. The Court Philippe Chatrier will have a retractable roof for the first time. Night matches could be on offer as floodlights will be in operation on the four main stadium courts.

Spectators 11,500 spectators to be allowed at Roland Garros

The US Open was played behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are set to witness a maximum capacity of 11,500 spectators during the 15-day French Open tournament. There will be 5,000 fans each in Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen, and 1,500 in Court Simmone Mathieu. Meanwhile, rest of the courts will have no fans present.

Barty Defending champion Ashleigh Barty to miss the event

World number one women's singles player Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the French Open. The 2019 champion highlighted the reasons on Instagram. "The first is the health risks that still exist with COVID-19. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia."

Murray Andy Murray given wild-card for Roland Garros

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray has been given a wild-card to the main draw of this month's French Open. The 33-year-old Scot, who won the 2016 French Open, required hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 to save his career. Recently, he was ousted from the second round of the US Open. Murray will enter the tournament without any competitive action on clay.

Nadal Nadal to bid for 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal is set to bid for a record 13th Slam win at the Roland Garros. Nadal skipped the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. He has returned to action for the first time in six months in the ongoing clay-court tourney in Rome. Nadal could match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles if he wins in Paris.

Men's singles All eyes on Djokovic and Thiem

Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to win a fifth title in Rome, was recently disqualified from the US Open 2020 after he accidentally hit the lineswoman. The Australian Open champion has 17 Slams under his belt. Dominic Thiem was the finalist at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Thiem, who won the US Open 2020, will hope to go the distance.

Information Naomi Osaka noncommittal on French Open