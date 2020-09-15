Former Indian cricketer Shri Sadashiv Patil, on Tuesday, passed away at the age of 86. Patil, who played for Maharashtra in First-class cricket, was an eminent name across domestic circuit. He also represented the national team in one Test. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the same and mourned his death on Twitter.

Information Patil died in his sleep

Reportedly, Patil is survived by his wife and two daughters. "He died in his sleep in the wee hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur," Ramesh Kadam, a former office bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

Twitter Post BCCI shared the news on Twitter

BCCI mourns the death of Shri Sadashiv Patil. The former cricketer from Maharashtra passed away today in Kolhapur. https://t.co/vOSeeSo4JQ pic.twitter.com/GbVz8IVXJa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2020

First-class A terrific debut in First-class cricket

Patil, who was a medium-pacer, had impressed the selectors with his First-class debut for Maharashtra in the 1952/53 season. Playing against Mumbai, he bowled consistently to bundle out the domestic champions for 112, after Maharashtra's innings folded for mere 167. In the 2nd innings, he finished with bowling figures of 3/68 as Maharashtra secured a thrilling win by 19 runs.

Test debut Patil made his international debut in 1955

Soon after, Patil made his Test debut against New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium (1955), in the captaincy of Polly Umrigar. Bowling with the new ball, he scalped a wicket in each innings as India won by an innings and 27 runs. Earlier, he had impressed the selectors when playing for West Zone against the Kiwis, having recorded a match haul of 7/74.

Career Patil didn't play for India after the Test