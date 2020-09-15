Last updated on Sep 15, 2020, 07:49 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Former Indian cricketer Shri Sadashiv Patil, on Tuesday, passed away at the age of 86.
Patil, who played for Maharashtra in First-class cricket, was an eminent name across domestic circuit.
He also represented the national team in one Test.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the same and mourned his death on Twitter.
Reportedly, Patil is survived by his wife and two daughters. "He died in his sleep in the wee hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur," Ramesh Kadam, a former office bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.
BCCI mourns the death of Shri Sadashiv Patil. The former cricketer from Maharashtra passed away today in Kolhapur. https://t.co/vOSeeSo4JQ pic.twitter.com/GbVz8IVXJa— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2020
Patil, who was a medium-pacer, had impressed the selectors with his First-class debut for Maharashtra in the 1952/53 season.
Playing against Mumbai, he bowled consistently to bundle out the domestic champions for 112, after Maharashtra's innings folded for mere 167.
In the 2nd innings, he finished with bowling figures of 3/68 as Maharashtra secured a thrilling win by 19 runs.
Soon after, Patil made his Test debut against New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium (1955), in the captaincy of Polly Umrigar.
Bowling with the new ball, he scalped a wicket in each innings as India won by an innings and 27 runs.
Earlier, he had impressed the selectors when playing for West Zone against the Kiwis, having recorded a match haul of 7/74.
Patil did not get opportunity to play for India.
However, he continued to play for Maharashtra and finished his career with 83 First-class wickets at 30.66, including 3 five-wicket hauls.
He also scored 866 runs at 27.06 with three half-centuries.
Moreover, Patil featured in the Lancashire League, wherein he made 52 appearances, taking 111 wickets (in 1959 and 1961 respectively).
