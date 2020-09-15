Leg-spinner Rashid Khan believes Afghanistan have the right resources to win the impending T20 World Cup. In a recent conversation with ANI, the 21-year-old said Afghanistan will have to play against the top international sides for gaining the required confidence. Notably, Rashid will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League.

Prospect Rashid feels Afghanistan should have the belief

Here is what Rashid said about the prospect. "I think the biggest achievement [for Afghanistan] should be, right now, what the team is looking for, what the country is expecting is, to win the T20 World Cup, because we have all the skills, talent, and we just need to have that belief in ourselves that we can do it," he said.

Quote 'We have to play cricket against big teams'

"Talent-wise we are so good, we have the spinners, we have the fast bowlers, we have the batting skills as well. But what took us down in that Test was our experience against big teams, because we didn't play enough cricket with them," he added.

Afghanistan Afghanistan have scaled heights in international cricket of late

After playing nearly a decade of international cricket, Afghanistan were granted full ICC membership in 2017. Ever since, the team has rose through ranks, defeating a number of notable Test-playing nations. Last year, Afghanistan trounced West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series that was held in India. Interestingly, they also handed the Windies a six-run defeat in the 2016 World T20.

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan recently completed 300 T20 wickets

Recently, Rashid became the fastest and youngest player (21 years and 335 days) to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He attained the feat in the Caribbean Premier League fixture against St Lucia Zouks, after dismissing Mohammad Nabi. He is the first Afghan player and eighth overall to take 300 T20 wickets. In international cricket, Rashid is the fourth-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 89 wickets.

Schedule India to host the 2021 World Cup