Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal with the club. It was crucial for the Gunners to tie him down and after a lot of talks, it materialized. Auba's deal had been due to expire at the end of the season, but the speculation has now ended. Here are further details on Auba's extension.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018-19. "Signing for this special club was never in doubt," he said. "I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Auba has an incredible mentality. "It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us," said Arteta. "He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working," he added.

Arsenal had signed Auba from Dortmund for a then club record £56m. The Gabon international has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions. Notably, Auba has amassed 55 goals and 12 assists in 86 Premier League appearances. Earlier, he had scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund. Prior to that, Auba had netted 41 goals for French club Saint-Etienne.

The summer transfer window has been busy for Arsenal as they roped in Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille. They also brought in former Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid. However, it was Auba's extension that carried more weight and significance. He has been highly consistent and that's a bonus.

