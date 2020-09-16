-
16 Sep 2020
Carabao Cup second round in numbers
Written byRajdeep SahaSports
-
16 matches were held in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
It was a dramatic night which included stoppage-time winners, penalty shootouts and some cracking goals.
Nine second round games are still to be played as the draw for the third round took shape.
Here we present the key numbers from the second round alongside the draw.
-
-
3rd round
A look at the third round draw
-
Lincoln City v Liverpool.
Bristol/Northampton v Aston Villa.
Morecambe v Newcastle.
Luton Town v Manchester United.
Preston v Brighton/Portsmouth.
Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday.
Manchester City v Bournemouth.
West Ham v Leeds/Hull City.
Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield United.
Chelsea v Barnsley.
Wolves/Stoke v Gillingham.
Leicester v Arsenal.
West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford.
Newport County v Watford
Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City.
Leyton Orient v Tottenham.
-
#BOUCRY
Bournemouth down Palace after 11-10 shootout
-
Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 11-10 in the shootout after a goalless draw to set up a third-round tie with Manchester City.
All 20 outfield players scored their penalties. Wayne Hennessey saved Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic's spot-kick, but then blazed his own over the bar.
David Brooks then scored his second kick of the shootout and Begovic saved Luka Milivojevic's effort to send Bournemouth through.
-
Records
Crucial numbers registered by Lincoln City and Preston
-
Lincoln City, who thrashed Bradford City 5-0, have scored four-plus goals in a single half of a League Cup game for the first time since scoring five in the second half against Hull City (1980).
Preston, who overcame Championship outfit Derby, have won three consecutive League Cup games on the road for the first time since September 1971 (4 matches).
-
Stats
Other major stats from the League Cup second round
-
Newport have reached the third round of the League Cup for just the second time in their history and first time since 1962-63.
Newcastle's Ryan Fraser has scored his first competitive goal since scoring on September 15, 2019 against Everton for Bournemouth in the EPL.
Barnsley's Luke Thomas provided two assists in a single game for the first time in his career (89 matches).
-
Results
A look at the 2nd round results
-
Millwall 3-1 Cheltenham.
Reading 0-1 Luton.
Gillingham 1-1 Coventry (5-4 Penalties).
Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley.
Derby 1-2 Preston.
Bradford 0-5 Lincoln.
Oxford 1-1 Watford (0-3 penalties).
Fleetwood 2-1 Port Vale.
Newport 1-0 Cambridge.
Newcastle 1-0 Blackburn.
West Ham 3-0 Charlton.
Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday.
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (11-10 penaties).
Burton 1-3 Villa.
Morecambe 1-0 Oldham Athletic.
Leyton 3-2 Plymouth.