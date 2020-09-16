Chris Gayle is set to turn 41 on Sunday, however, there is nothing to stop the veteran batsman in terms of plying his trade in the game. A champion performer, Gayle has been one of the poster boys in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. The Kings XI Punjab batsman can script several records in IPL 2020. We look at the same.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman has appeared in 11 seasons so far in the IPL. He has smashed 4,484 runs in 125 matches at 41.13. Gayle, who holds the record for highest individual score (175*), also boasts of the most tons (6). Last season, he became the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs. He has also won two Orange Caps.

Gayle needs to score 516 more in IPL 2020 to register the mark of 5,000 runs in IPL. Alongside Gayle, David Warner (4,706) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,579) are also in contention. Warner has scored his runs in 126 innings as compared to Gayle's 124. It remains to be seen who among these two can become the fastest to 5,000 career IPL runs.

Gayle has slammed 368 fours and needs 32 more to register a tally of 400. Only eight batsmen have achieved this mark so far. The West Indian stalwart has hit the highest number of sixes (326). He needs 24 sixes more to become the first batsman to register 350. Gayle is 31 short of facing 3,000 deliveries in the IPL.

